The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live will be the first red carpet pre-show to be featured on , as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association works to expand the award show’s presence online and on social media.

The two-hour pre-show will be streamed live starting at 3 p.m. Pacific Sunday from the Beverly Hilton. The HFPA and dick clark productions previously announced plans to share exclusive red carpet and backstage content on the Golden Globes Facebook show page and @goldenglobes on Instagram.

The Golden Globes ceremony itself will be live-streamed for the first time this year, a recognition of the growing popularity of Internet-delivered video.

As anticipation builds for the first major awards show of the year, Facebook did a little research on its platform to determine which nominees were attracting the most buzz. And the winners — at least, when it comes to social media chatter — are:

Best Motion Picture Drama – Dunkirk

– Dunkirk Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama – Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Best Television Series Drama – Stranger Things

Stranger Things Best Television Series Musical/Comedy – Master of None

The results are from Facebook users between December 11-January 1.