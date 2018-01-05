The Golden Globes will be live-streamed for the first time this year.

NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reached a deal that allows the network to stream the awards show in a variety of ways, including through its own website, http://www.nbc.com/live or via its NBC mobile app to pay TV subscribers.

The Golden Globes also will be offered through streaming services, including DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The decision to stream the show live marks a recognition of changing consumption habits, and the growing popularity of so-called “over the top” services — particularly among a group of young viewers who’ve never subscribed to cable or satellite TV.

Last year, NBC didn’t have the rights to stream the awards show — and that provoked considerable backlash from disappointed would-be viewers, who used social media to vent their displeasure.

Facebook announced a deal earlier this week that it would carry the red carpet pre-show.