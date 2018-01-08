What if you held a social protest and an awards show broke out? The red carpet preceding the 75th annual Golden Globes was a somber affair as women chose this moment to share with a global audience the unprecedented awakening of a decades-old pattern of sexual assault and harassment perpetrated against women in the film and TV business. The theme will certainly carry over to the Globes the way #OscarsSoWhite did two years ago during the Academy Awards.

Many have wondered about the validity of the Globes that are decided by about 90 foreign journalists nobody ever heard of, but here they come tonight in a ceremony live on NBC.

On the movie side, there are 10 Best Picture nominees in the categories of Drama and Musical or Comedy, plus the chance we’ll get an explanation of just how I, Tonya and especially Get Out qualify under the definition of a musical or a comedy.

In TV, we will see if the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will finally reward Will & Grace after 27 previous nominations, and 13 years after NBC’s multi-camera sitcom made its last showing at the Golden Globes. Or will the Globes reward a new Amazon comedy series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as they have in two of the past three years? On the drama side, the question is whether big — and timely — Emmy winner The Handmaid’s Tale will repeat its win here.

Follow along with the action below: