What if you held a social protest and an awards show broke out? The red carpet preceding the 75th annual Golden Globes was a somber affair as women chose this moment to share with a global audience the unprecedented awakening of a decades-old pattern of sexual assault and harassment perpetrated against women in the film and TV business. The theme will certainly carry over to the Globes the way #OscarsSoWhite did two years ago during the Academy Awards.
Many have wondered about the validity of the Globes that are decided by about 90 foreign journalists nobody ever heard of, but here they come tonight in a ceremony live on NBC.
On the movie side, there are 10 Best Picture nominees in the categories of Drama and Musical or Comedy, plus the chance we’ll get an explanation of just how I, Tonya and especially Get Out qualify under the definition of a musical or a comedy.
In TV, we will see if the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will finally reward Will & Grace after 27 previous nominations, and 13 years after NBC’s multi-camera sitcom made its last showing at the Golden Globes. Or will the Globes reward a new Amazon comedy series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as they have in two of the past three years? On the drama side, the question is whether big — and timely — Emmy winner The Handmaid’s Tale will repeat its win here.
Follow along with the action below:
Our Pete Hammond reporting that Call Me By Your Name producer Rodrigo Teixeira has filed a protest with AMPAS, appealing his omission from the nominated producers in the Producers Guild’s announcement of Best Picture nominees. Several producers didn’t make the cut including Howard Rosenman, who along with Peter Spears, were the first producers on the project. Teixeira told Hammond that it was agreed in advance that Rosenman and James Ivory would stand aside, but not him. Teixeria said he worked three years on that film but had a child in the hospital and missed many days on the set. The Academy could make an exception, but they have mostly taken the Producers Guild vetting system to heart. This came about because the PGA watched an excess of producers getting credits to the point it was becoming a joke. Stay tuned.
Another milestone for streaming services — winning both the best drama and comedy series categories as well as three of the four lead actor/actress fields.
Here’ s my bottom line – either dive in to the topic that is on everyone’s mind and let the justified anger emerge or go for the self mocking gags about how lame the Globes are. Clearly going for a balancing act is just standing in the middle of the road waiting to get hit
Thanking Italy and the HFPA feels a bit redundant — or am I being mean? I don’t know anymore in this performance art version of an awards show. Even Sundance isn’t this earnest.
Aziz is getting a moment on stage after letting Lena Waithe do all the talking when the two won best writing in a comedy series Emmy. It was a historic first win in the category for a black female writer.
WINNER: Best Actor TV Series Musical or Comedy – Aziz Ansari, Master of None
More Maisel! I will be collecting my betting winnings and my car at the same time kind sir. And a Spanks quip
WINNER: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Hallie Berry introducing Get Out clip is a sad reminder how one of the Top 3 pics of 2017 was ultimately overlooked
Ewan McGregor was great but it would’ve been a great TV moment if Kyle MacLachlan had won for ‘Twin Peaks’ 17 years after winning for the original series.
The Globes made a tactical error, getting so caught up in the sex harassment vibe that it didn’t intersperse enough humorous interruptions from Seth Meyers, or anything funny, at all. The clips of the films and TV programs are so brief, especially in the nominated categories that are shown.
Francis McDormand for sure … and well deserved
Fox Searchlight has won three of the eight film awards so far. Three Billboards has won two and The Shape of Water won one. I’m declaring right here that Francis McDormand wins in her category. Disney, the studio which acquired Fox and will decide the future of Fox Searchlight, has won only one award, for Coco.
MGM TV is adding a ‘Fargo’ win to its two far ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.
I know but at the Globes? I mean how many times have HFPA members dined at a Nobu? Just sayin!
Well, De Niro also lost at the Emmys, that time to Riz Ahmed of ‘The Night of’.
Robert De Niro lost? Are we about to have a La La Land/Moonlight moment? Naw, Ewan McGregor did great double duty in the last season of Fargo but that was likely the shocker of night so far
WINNER: Best Actor Limited Series or Made for TV Movie – Ewan McGregor, Fargo
WINNER: Best Foreign Language Film – In the Fade (Germany/France)
Are you guys surprised that nobody is taking shots at Trump?
Brilliant script by Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards. I thought his script for In Bruges was as close to a perfect, seamless script as it gets.
WINNER: Best Motion Picture Screenplay – Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards
Not enough people have seen I, Tonya. too bad the Globes doesn’t show us why her performance is so exceptional. why take time away from these endless speeches.? The Golden Globes is making C-Span feel compelling.
With a great passionate speech, Alison Janney is proving my point – she should win ever award. But did they actually try to play her off? The first woman of the night – not so cool
I don’t see how Allison Janney doesn’t win Best Supporting Actress Oscar for I, Tonya. Hilarious performance, mixed expertly with the subtext of her portraying a loveless woman who forged her daughter Tonya Harding’s skating expertise with coldness and brutality. As a bird pecked at her ear, the entire film.
Tonya Harding in the house!!!!
WINNER: Best Supporting Actress Motion Picture – Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Hey, hey Mr. Fleming, did you just lift a line from Led Zep’s Robert Plant? Dreaming of the Grammys?
Dwayne Johnson’s line about loving charitable causes, and that’s why he lets Kevin Hart be in his movies is about the only funny thing in about the last hour. Does anybody remember laughter?
WINNER: Best Animated Feature – Coco (Disney)
The sweep of ‘Big Little Lies’ continues, with Laura Dern topping fellow Emmy winner Ann Dowd in the hodgepodge supporting category. The show will move to the drama series category now that it was renewed for a second season.
Can we give Alison Janney every award available – even the ones for Best Pet Shoulder cameo and Best Awards Show Dismissive aside? She was fantastic in the fantastic I, Tonya
Laura Dern hits the employment button in her speech– smart move
OK, but what about who you thought would win?
I thought it might suck, and so far, spot on.
WINNER: Best Supporting Actress TV Series/Limited Series/TV Movie – Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Mike, besides the yawn factor as a show itself, how is tonight’s Globes meeting your predictions expectations?
Just sayin, my man, just sayin — if I was a betting man …..
As a Walking Dead diehard and hence a fan of the apocalypse I would welcome that Franco and Wiseau wish fulfillment. Franco often spreads himself too thin but with The Disaster Artist and HBO’s The Deuce, the ex-Oscar co-host is focused and proving a winner
Pretty full of yourself, are you there, Dom?
I just want to point out my prediction batting average looking pretty good so far. As I said on MSNBC this morning
Who will win big at the #GoldenGlobes? https://t.co/Ct3xrXC196
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 8, 2018
Tommy Wiseau four walled The Room in theaters for an extra couple of weeks, so he would qualify for an Oscar. If this Globe victory for James Franco carries toward oscars, maybe Wiseau will get his wish. Another sign of the apocalypse?
Are things about to go traditional Globes crazy? Yes sir with Franco, Tommy Wieau and those accents … and they are playing him off
James Franco’s award richly deserved. When has an actor so fully thrown himself into a role like he did? We’ve been quoting Tommy Wiseau lines since watching that movie.
WINNER: Best Actor Motion Picture Musical/Comedy – James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Somber? What else is on TV tonight?
The Kelly Clarkson-Keith Urban harmony is a rare amusing moment on what continues to be a somber affair. No singing from Mariah, maybe there was no hot tea backstage.
So many good intentions in tonight’s Globes, but also a ticket to Dullsville USA in so many ways. Mirroring the Emmys isn’t helping. Where’s the whacked out HFPA we know and love to mock? I’m sorry, come back
WINNER: Best Original Song – “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
WINNER: Best Original Score – Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
And we are at five out of six TV wins that mirror the Emmys with Skarsgard’s Globe.
He is going to be Walter Cronkite, in a big movie, Seth Rogen is
Seth Rogen is many things but he is no Matt Damon
WINNER: Best Supporting Actor TV Series/Limited Series/TV Movie – Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Margaret Atwood – we miss you and your purse, get well
Is Seth meyers trying to make Seth Rogen what Matt Damon is to Jimmy Kimmel? Because it isn’t working.
Seth Meyers ought to come out and do something. The Globes were always fun with the attendees getting loaded at their tables. I respect the seriousness of themes surrounding this gathering, but this is by far the dullest, most self serious awards show I can recall.
Actually, NBC is developing a reboot of ‘Miami Vice’ with Vin Diesel producing, so that may be coming soon too.
Well, make that four out of five TV winners tonight that repeat from the Emmys. This is pretty unprecedented.
They lambaste movies for sequels and milking derivative concepts, but how about TV bringing back Roseanne, this after digging up Will and Grace. What’s next, Miami Vice? Cheers?
WINNER: Best TV Series Drama – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
It’s incredibly rare for the Globes to follow the Emmys so closely. Three out of for TV winners so far also triumphed at the Emmys, Sterling K. Brown, Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman.
Really surprised that The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore was given the Best Actor TV Series Drama. After that speech, really glad Sterling K. Brown won
I am looking at Liev Schreiber in Ray Donovan and wondering why nobody paid much attention to the amazing swan song performance that Paula Malcomson turned in as Ray’s dying wife, Abby. Incredible, brave performance. Too bad the Golden Globe voters didn’t watch.
WINNER: Best Actor TV Series Drama – Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Meher Tatna, new president of HFPA, in a beautiful red dress, apparently didn’t get the memo about wearing black
“Stable genius” remark — God, you can tell that is where Meyers really wants to go with a full Trump salvo
I bet Oscars producers are watching very carefully trying to figure out how to stay on point about sexual harassment and sexual assault in this post-Weinstein world and turn the spotlight of celebration on the nominees. To paraphrase Mr. T, I pity them. Seth Meyers is a scathing host and he and the Globe writers are clearly struggling to find their voice tonight
Hollywood is in mourning Mike, in more way than one.
I know everybody is wearing black, but this show is sooo serious it’s beginning to feel a bit like a funeral.
Handmaid’s Tale has that Emmy wind at their back and this will not be their first win of the night either
WINNER: Best Actress TV Series Drama – Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yep, it looks like the HFPA is once again going for an Amazon comedy after the double wins for ‘Transparent and ‘Mozart’ In the Jungle’. Extrapolating the trend, ‘Mrs. Maisel’ is now a frontrunner for best comedy. Brosnaha thanked “”everyone at Amazon” without mentioning ousted Amazon Studios bosses Roy Price and Joe Lewis.
Hear me now, this is the first of more than a few wins for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tonight. Which will make Jeff Bezos happy, even if Rachel Brosnahan didn’t mention him … or ex Amazon execs
WINNER: Best Actress TV Series Musical/Comedy – Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
I’m amazed how little Trump attacks there have been so far .. little fire or fury on that front
Joe Biden is in town on Wednesday plugging his new book … is the ex-VP the big political surprise guest of the night? Is there one?
Was that former Attorney General Eric Holder standing up for Carol Burnett?
Wait is that Carol Burnett?
Wow, a standing ovation for Jennifer Aniston!
With all the very serious issues on the front burner tonight at the first awards show since the NYT’s October 5 Harvey Weinstein post unveiled the vile depths of sexual harassment and sexual assault in the industry, understatement only works for so long. Oprah won’t be so restrained I think when she gets up for Cecil B DeMille Awards
That New York Times “truth” ad we all heard about was heartfelt but very understated
The clean and sober Globes is walking a very thin line tonight so far. I say things start loosening up after the Best Animated Film is handed out
Sam Rockwell is a surprise in Three Billboards. The Best Supporting Actor category is the most stacked I have ever seen it. I thought Willem Dafoe was going to win, but Plummer, Jenkins, Hammer. It’s a pick em for the Oscars.
For obvious reasons, the tone is truly very different for this year’s Globes – at least until several more glasses of wine are consumed
WINNER: Best Supporting Actor in a Film – Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards
Is there an award for best acceptance speech? Off the bat, Nicole Kidman hit a home run and rounded all the bases
Nicole Kidman with the longest acceptance speech in history. Will they dare play off women who go on and on, if they might say something about #metoo. Perhaps men deserve to be the ones played off this year
Nicole Kidman, in repeating her Emmy win, fits into the theme of the night. She speaks of “power of women” and of her mom, who took part in the women’s movement. Like at the Emmys, she also addresses abuse, which was a central topic on ‘Big Little Lies’.
WINNER: Best Actress in a Limited Series – Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
This is the lightest on Trump jokes opening monologue since before the election. I don’t think the President was even mentioned by name. Huge difference from the Stephen Colbert-hosted Emmys in September.
Kimmel is a lifer for the Oscars, i hope. It makes one wonder how Ricky Gervais might have done, but he likes to lacerate the people in the room, not beat up on those who aren’t in the room.
Like dental surgery painful. This in the crowd thing makes me think they are either auditioning Amy Poehler as next year’s host or trying to guilt Jimmy Kimmel (master host of hosts in my view) to front the 2019 Globes
Wow this is getting painful!
Seth, come back to us.
Oprah for POTUS & Tom Hanks for VP joke is a little too insider baseball with Meyers having to explain the background and Trump getting razed at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner — maybe it made him decided to run for the White House, maybe not
Awkward is the polite word Mike …so good roosting Trump night after late night, Meyers seems to be sweating through the topic of the night
Woody Allen dig now … Is Meyers just getting all the accused out there off the top and the rest of the show will go for the usual HFPA bacchanalia
It seems awkward as Seth Meyers changes gears and lambastes Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, and then he talks about Daniel Kaluuya or Willem Dafoe.
Harvey Weinstein booed in 20 years during the in memorium? wow have things changed in Hollywood.
What else could we expect and here is the first Donald Trump jab via North Korea and Seth Rogen
Straight into the topic of the day — and the year: “Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen,” Seth Meyers said. “It’s 2017 – marijuana is allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t.”
Well, the sexual harassment and “new era” quips came fast from Seth Meyers