The 75th anniversary Golden Globe Awards were handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Fox Searchlight Pictures flat-out dominated the studio tally with six wins: four for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, and two more for The Shape of Water.

A24 made a good showing with three trophies — two for Lady Bird, including Best Motion Picture, Comedy, and one for James Franco’s lead turn in The Disaster Artist. No other distributor earned multiple awards tonight.

HBO led on the TV side with four trophies — all for Big Little Lies, which won for Best TV Limited Series/Made for TV Movie and acting nods for Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard. Streamers Hulu and Amazon got two apiece, with Hulu and Elisabeth Moss following up their Emmy wins for The Handmaid’s Tale. Rival Netflix snagged one for Aziz Ansari’s acting in Master of None.

NBC represented broadcast with a Best Actor win for Sterling K. Brown’s role in This Is Us, and FX was the only basic cable net to scoop a Globe, with Ewan McGregor winning for his dual role as brothers in Fargo.

Here are the lists of Golden Globe win by studio and network:

STUDIO

Fox Searchlight: 6

A24: 3

Fox: 1

Disney: 1

Focus Features: 1

Magnolia: 1

Neon: 1

NETWORK

HBO: 4

Amazon Studios: 2

Hulu: 2

NBC: 1

Netflix: 1

FX: 1