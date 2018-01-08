The 75th anniversary Golden Globe Awards were handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and the four nods for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, led the field — including big wins for Best Motion Picture, Drama, and Best Actress for Frances McDormand. The Shape of Water and Lady Bird was the only other films to claim multiple trophies tonight.

HBO

On the TV side, HBO’s Big Little Lies strutted away with a leading four wins, including Best TV Limited Series/Made for TV Movie and acting nods for Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale followed up its Emmy success with two wins, including Best Drama Series, and rival streamer Amazon’s freshman The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also got two, including Best Comedy Series.

NBC’s This Is Us and FX’s Fargo were the lone trophy winner from broadcast and basic cable, respectively.

Here are the lists of winners by movie and television program:

FILM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: 3

Lady Bird: 2

The Shape of Water: 2

Coco: 1

Darkest Hour: 1

The Disaster Artist: 1

The Greatest Showman: 1

In the Fade: 1

I, Tonya: 1

SHOW

Big Little Lies: 4

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 2

The Handmaid’s Tale: 2

This Is Us: 1

Fargo: 1

Master of None: 1