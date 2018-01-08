As the first major Hollywood awards show since the revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault flooded the industry, last night’s 75th annual Golden Globes saw big victories for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lady Bird and Amazon comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Seth Meyers hosted ceremony also came with big expectations of Tinseltown confronting the widespread vile behavior that has outed many others and a rousing lifetime achievement speech by Oprah Winfrey.

However the more than three hours long sluggish spectacle did not bring home a bevy of ratings trophies for NBC – but it didn’t drop any either.

With a 13.4/21 in metered market results, the 75th annual Golden Globes was steady with last year. Which means, in the first set of numbers to come in from 56 markets across the country, last night’s Globes was actually up 1% over the 74th Golden Globes.

That 2017 Jimmy Fallon fronted affair of January 8 last year ended up a touch ahead of the 2015 Globes with a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 20.0 million viewers – a rare rise in a year of award show declines. A rare rise we might see repeated this year based on the MM results, which were the second best for the Globes in the past 11 years. Only the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted 2014 ceremony from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association performed better than last night’s show with a 14.1 rating for the Comcast-owned network.

All of which means, though small, a rise is a rise with the Globes up incrementally for the third year in a row in metered market ratings.

That’s a fact not to be dismissed when you look back at the award show outcomes of the immediate past year. Last September, the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards hit an all-time demo low. That downturn trend was started of sorts by the Best Picture SNAFU plagued 89th Academy Awards in February 2017. Hollywood’s big screen big night shrunk to a nine-year viewership low with just under 33 million tuning in to see La La Land and then Moonlight snare the big prize. To pivot a bit, this is also a year that has seen the NFL take a 10% tackle in the ratings amidst controversy and calls of too many games.

In that context, we’ll update later with more of last night’s Golden Globes ratings plus how Shark Tank, NCIS: Los Angeles and a Fox line-up coming off a big NFL game did.