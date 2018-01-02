Here’s a roundup of key Golden Globes parties around town this week, taking place before and after Sunday’s ceremony. Keep checking back as more events are confirmed.

Like last year, ICM Partners will host a pre-party, while BAFTA will host its annual tea party the Saturday before the ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which hands out the awards — FPA, ICM, Fox, HBO, Amazon, and Warner Bros. will celebrate the evening with afterparties immediately following the ceremony. As for NBCUniversal, its Focus Features will host this year’s festivities.

But there are a couple of changes to this year’s party lineup. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, CAA announced in December that it will not host a bash this year and instead has opted to form a legal defense fund to assist workplace harassment victims across all industries. In addition, Netflix will host its annual party without the Weinstein Company after teaming up in years past, as Deadline reported in November.

Here is the list; all times PT:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4



7:30 PM W Magazine’s Celebration of The Best Performances Issue

Location: Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

11:30 AM: AFI Awards Luncheon

Location: Four Seasons, Los Angeles (invitation only)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

11 AM: Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch

Location: BOA Steakhouse, West Hollywood

2 PM: BAFTA Tea Party

Location: Four Seasons, Beverly Hills

5:30 PM: ICM Partners Evening Before The Golden Globes Party

Location: Poppy, West Hollywood

7 PM: Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization Benefit

Location: Milk Studios, Los Angeles

7:30 PM: Showtime Golden Globe Party

Location: Sunset Tower, West Hollywood

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7



2:30 PM: HFPA Official Viewing & Afterparty

Location: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills

4 PM: Fox Viewing Party & Post-Show Celebration

Location: The Fox Pavilion, Beverly Hilton

8:30 PM: Amazon Studios Afterparty

Location: Stardust Ballroom, Beverly Hilton

8:30 PM Focus Features Golden Globes Afterparty

Location: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills

8:30 PM: HBO Post Award Party

Location: Circa 55, Beverly Hilton

8:30 PM: NBC Golden Globe Awards Afterparty

Location: Waldorf-Astoria, Beverly Hills

8:30 PM: Netflix Golden Globe Awards Afterparty

Location: Waldorf-Astoria, Beverly Hills

8:30 PM: Warner Bros & InStyle Afterparty

Location: The Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton