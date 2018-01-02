Here’s a roundup of key Golden Globes parties around town this week, taking place before and after Sunday’s ceremony. Keep checking back as more events are confirmed.
Like last year, ICM Partners will host a pre-party, while BAFTA will host its annual tea party the Saturday before the ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which hands out the awards — FPA, ICM, Fox, HBO, Amazon, and Warner Bros. will celebrate the evening with afterparties immediately following the ceremony. As for NBCUniversal, its Focus Features will host this year’s festivities.
But there are a couple of changes to this year’s party lineup. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, CAA announced in December that it will not host a bash this year and instead has opted to form a legal defense fund to assist workplace harassment victims across all industries. In addition, Netflix will host its annual party without the Weinstein Company after teaming up in years past, as Deadline reported in November.
Here is the list; all times PT:
THURSDAY, JANUARY 4
7:30 PM W Magazine’s Celebration of The Best Performances Issue
Location: Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles
FRIDAY, JANUARY 5
11:30 AM: AFI Awards Luncheon
Location: Four Seasons, Los Angeles (invitation only)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 6
11 AM: Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch
Location: BOA Steakhouse, West Hollywood
2 PM: BAFTA Tea Party
Location: Four Seasons, Beverly Hills
5:30 PM: ICM Partners Evening Before The Golden Globes Party
Location: Poppy, West Hollywood
7 PM: Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization Benefit
Location: Milk Studios, Los Angeles
7:30 PM: Showtime Golden Globe Party
Location: Sunset Tower, West Hollywood
SUNDAY, JANUARY 7
2:30 PM: HFPA Official Viewing & Afterparty
Location: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills
4 PM: Fox Viewing Party & Post-Show Celebration
Location: The Fox Pavilion, Beverly Hilton
8:30 PM: Amazon Studios Afterparty
Location: Stardust Ballroom, Beverly Hilton
8:30 PM Focus Features Golden Globes Afterparty
Location: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills
8:30 PM: HBO Post Award Party
Location: Circa 55, Beverly Hilton
8:30 PM: NBC Golden Globe Awards Afterparty
Location: Waldorf-Astoria, Beverly Hills
8:30 PM: Netflix Golden Globe Awards Afterparty
Location: Waldorf-Astoria, Beverly Hills
8:30 PM: Warner Bros & InStyle Afterparty
Location: The Oasis Courtyard, Beverly Hilton