The cloud of mystery hovering around the upcoming Cloverfield film referred to as God Particle continues as the release date has been moved again. The J.J. Abrams-produced film will now be released on April 20, Deadline has confirmed.

As reported by Deadline at the end of 2016, the Bad Robot project was slated for a Feb. 24, 2017 release date until Paramount removed it from its schedule. A Cloverfield film was then put on the calendar for Oct. 27, 2017, leading us to believe that it was God Particle, but nothing was confirmed. The release date for the film shifted again to February 2, 2018, but with a month away from opening and no trailer or hype for the mysterious project, the masses were wondering if it was just another sneaky Cloverfield-esque marketing tactic or if the film was even ready for release. Seems as though the latter would be the answer considering the new delay.

Directed by Julius Onah and written by Oren Uziel and Doug Jung, God Particle focuses on a group of astronauts aboard an international space station who make a shocking discovery and must fight for their survival. The film stars an international cast including David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ziyi Zhang, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Brühl and Chris O’Dowd.