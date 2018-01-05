The Sopranos alum Annabella Sciorra has been tapped for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of GLOW, Netflix’s hit 1980s wrestling comedy.

GLOW is created and executive produced by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and executive produced by Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann. Set in 1985 Los Angeles, it follows Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling out-of-work actress who auditions for, trains and eventually makes TV’s first women’s wrestling show.

Sciorra will play Rosalie Biagi, mother to the youngest of the GLOW girls.

Sciorra is best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Gloria Trillo in HBO’s The Sopranos. Her feature credits include leading roles in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, Curtis Hanson’s The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, and she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best female lead in Nancy Savoca’s, True Love. Sciorra is repped by CAA and Mainstay Entertainment.