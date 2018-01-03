Global Road Entertainment has pacted with DRG for quiz show format, Catch Phrase. Under the deal, Global Road (formerly IM Global) has acquired an option for North and Latin America as well as China. Based on a property created by Pasetta Productions and Steven Radosh, Catch Phrase pits three contestants against each other, requiring them to identify well-known phrases and sayings contained in animated picture puzzles, in order to win big cash prizes.

It originally had a U.S. syndicated run in 1985-86 and has been a mainstay of ITV primetime in the UK for over 20 years. The recently re-booted version was renewed for a 6th cycle last month.

Global Road’s Phil Gurin calls it “a gem of a format. It is brilliantly simple, highly visual and has great play-along for the whole family.” Catch Phrase adds to the newly-rechristened Global Road’s development slate that also includes King Kong Skull Island; Cat’s Cradle; and I, Rebel as well as unscripted shows Oh Sit!, Grudge Match and Fittest Family.

Other producers to have licensed Catch Phrase include Shine in France, Endemol in Italy, Pernel Media for Switzerland and FreemantleMedia for Australia. The UK version is produced by STV Productions.