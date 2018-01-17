The Costume Designers Guild said today that Gina Rodriguez will host its 20th CDGAs next month. The group also named the recipients of its 2018 career honors.

The Jane the Virgin star will emcee the trophy show on February 20 at the Beverly Hilton. The nominees were announced last week.

“I am thrilled the Costume Designers Guild asked me to host the platinum anniversary of the CDGA ceremony,” Rodriguez said. “Working with my Jane the Virgin costume designer, the marvelous Rachel Sage Kunin, has been one of the most fulfilling collaborative relationships of my career. I cannot wait to celebrate with Rachel, and her peers, on this milestone evening.”

The guild said it will present its Career Achievement Award to Joanna Johnston, a two-time Oscar nominee for Allied and Lincoln. The Shape of Water filmmaker Guillermo del Toro will receive the CDG’s Distinguished Collaborator Award, which honors individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of Costume Design and creative partnerships with cpstume designers. Jeweler and metalworker Maggie Schpak will receive the guild’s Distinguished Service Award, which goes to a person whose specialties and talents contribute to the craft and art of costume design.

“Joanna Johnston, Guillermo del Toro and Maggie Schpak have each made their unique mark in our industry and on the world of storytelling,” CDG President Salvador Perez said. “As we commemorate 20 years of applauding the best in costume design, we couldn’t be more excited about honoring their work and thanking them for their contributions.”