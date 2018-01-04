Syfy has given a series order to Nightflyers, a supernatural thriller based on the novella by George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) and the 1987 film.

The series will be produced by Universal Cable Productions. Netflix will co-produce and have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.

The decision comes as no surprise. The project had been on track for a potential series order from the get-go. As Deadline previously reported, a writers room had been set up to generate backup scripts in preparation for a series pickup, and negotiations had been underway with Netflix for the streaming network to come on board.

Jeff Buhler (Jacob’s Ladder) wrote the adaptation of Nightflyers, which follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain — in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) stars as Dr. Agatha Matheson, alongside Eoin Macken (The Night Shift) as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6) as Roy Eris, Sam Strike (EastEnders) as Thale, Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf) as Lommie, Angus Sampson (Fargo) as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) as Melantha Jhirl and Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby) as Auggie.

Martin will executive produce Nightflyers along with Gene Klein, David Bartis and Doug Liman of Hypnotic; Buhler; Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions. Robert Jaffe, writer and producer of the 1987 Nightflyers feature adaptation, produces. Andrew McCarthy (Orange is the New Black) will be a producer-director on the project. Mike Cahill (I Origin) will direct the pilot. EP Daniel Cerone (The Blacklist) will serve as showrunner.

Nightflyers is one of two Martin literary properties that had been optioned by Syfy sibling UCP for TV series, along with Wild Cards.

The series, produced in Ireland, is moving forward with the support of the Government of Ireland, through the Minister for Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht and the Irish Film Board.