“People say that I am a genius. That it all came easily to me. The truth is, the only way to be a true artist is to work day and night.” Those words are from Pablo Picasso, played by Antonio Banderas, in the trailer for National Geographic’s Genius: Picasso.

It clearly wasn’t always easy for Picasso, one of the 20th century’s most influential and celebrated artists, who was told as a young man: “Your technique is all wrong. You have talent but no discipline.” Alex Rich (GLOW) plays the young Picasso, with Banderas portraying the artist from his 40s until his 1973 death at age 91.

The 10-part second season of Nat Geo’s Emmy-nominated global event series explores how the Spanish-born artist’s passionate nature and relentless creative drive were inextricably linked to his personal life, which included tumultuous marriages, numerous affairs and constantly shifting political and personal alliances.

The new season, set for a 2018 premiere, hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and again will be executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, Madison Wells Media’s OddLot Entertainment and EUE/Sokolow. Ken Biller is showrunner.

Season 1 of Genius, which starred Geoffrey Rush as famous physicist Albert Einstein, earned a network-record 10 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, Lead Actor and Directing. It also became NatGeo’s best-performing series launch in network history, watched by more 45 million viewers globally.

Genius: Picasso premieres April 24 on Nat Geo. Watch the trailer above.