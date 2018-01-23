It looks like General Hospital fans will be seeing less of Laura Spencer around Port Charles. Genie Francis, who plays one half of the iconic couple Luke and Laura, has been dropped to a recurring status on the ABC soap opera.

The General Hospital veteran did not to renew her series regular contract, bumping her to recurring status after she had been playing Laura on and off since 1976. She, along with Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer made a couple that became a hallmark in the soap opera world. She left in 1984 and returned numerous times. She also starred in The Young and the Restless before reprising her General Hospital role in 2013. She made another comeback in 2015 when Geary was about to leave the show.

She was nominated four times for a Daytime Emmy; three times for General Hospital and once for The Young and the Restless. In 2007, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.