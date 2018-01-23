Gary Oldman, who spent over 200 hours in the make-up chair to become the iconic British politician Winston Churchill and at the film’s end had carried around half of his body weight with the prosthetics that added 10 pounds each day, said it was a physically challenging role. Oldman garnered a Best Actor nomination today and is considered a lock to win the Oscar.

Oldman, who has been acting for 36 years, was nominated once before in the category in 2012 Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. This past weekeend he took home the SAG Award for Best Actor.

Focus Features

He said this role for him “was an exercise in stamina … it was just the coming in four hours before everyone else and then you are working a 10 to 12 hour day and then it was an hour to remove (the synthetic skin) in the evening. The days were long and you are the motor of the film, so to speak, working in almost every scene so it was a question if I would have the stamina to do it. The actual wearing of that material is like a synthetic skin. It was not restrictive. Once it’s on, you are not aware of it. I do have a tough skin, I have to say that. It seems that my skin is very resilient to it. But I enjoyed playing him so much that it just got me through.”

Darkest Hour from director Joe Wright took what could have been historically dry material and turned it into an edge of seat drama/thriller. The film was written by Anthony McCarten.

Focus Features

A first clip of Oldman as Churchill was seen in March of last year at CinemaCon and the entire room gasped when they saw him in full make-up in the small clip. Not only does he look like the spitting image of the great man who averted Nazi tyranny, he had his cadence and tone of speech down pat. Not surprisingly, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick were nominated in the Make-Up and Hairstyling category.

The movie, produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, takes place over the first five weeks of Churchill’s time as Prime Minister when Hitler began his invasion.

Oldman said that he studied old news reel footage and read clippings to prepare for the role. “There are over 800 books written on the man and that’s not counting the 50 books he wrote himself. There is a wealth of material,” said Oldman. “I went to very specific things because you could just get choice blind.I sort of concentrated on this particular period of his life and then like any character you start to piece him together.”