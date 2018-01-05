“We remain firmly committed to creating more opportunities for diverse and female talent and are working diligently to increase that in everything we do,” FX Networks chief John Landgraf told reporters Friday morning at TCA in Pasadena.

In 2017, the network employed 120 “diverse or female” directors. White male directors accounted for 47% of FX program directors – a big change compared to 2015, when that figure was 77%.

In 2017, white females accounted for 33% of its directors, non-white females 4% and non-white males 16%. That means men made up 63% of its directing stable.

Landgraf said, “This initiative remains … an ongoing commitment” that also extends to employment among those who create, write, etc.

One year ago at TCA, Landgraf reiterated the network’s commitment to increasing diversity behind the camera, noting back then FX’s push to get from the back to the front of the pack in diversity among episodic directors. FX had moved that needle from 88% to 48% white male directors in over a year.

“We said we were going to do it, and we’re going to keep going until every aspect of our channel is fair and better reflects the diversity of the population of the country we live in and is not as skewed as the whole industry has been towards white heterosexual males,” Landgraf said in January 2017.