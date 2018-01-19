FX continues to stock up on big movie titles. FX was an early adopter of the strategy, opting to spend the bulk of its acquisition budget on theatrical films instead of off-network shows.

Along with original content, which is the main ratings driver for any network, movies have been a solid viewership generator on basic cable. As one industry observer noted, “With the exception of The Big Bang Theory, movies are the best-performing acquired content on TV hands down.”

FX has picked up 11 more 2017 movies over the past six months to bring the 2017 total to about 30 titles from Fox, Universal, Sony and Paramount. They include most of the biggest grossers of the year outside of Disney/Marvel/Lucasfilm/Pixar titles that are locked into existing TV deals and Warner Bros. films which go to sibling Turner.

20th Century Fox

FX’s latest acquisitions include Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($295.4 million domestic box-office to date), Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express ($102.1 million), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (100.3 million), The Greatest Showman ($101.4 million) and Ferdinand ($77.3 million), Universal’s Pitch Perfect 3 ($97.2 million) and American Made (51.3 million), TriStar’s All the Money In the World ($23.6 million), Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight ($102 million), Daddy’s Home ($103.3 million) and Downsizing ($24.2 million).

Previously acquired by FX 2017 movies include Logan, The Fate of the Furious, Spiderman: Homecoming, Get Out, Despicable Me 3, The Boss Baby, War for the Planet of the Apes, Baby Driver and Girls Trip.