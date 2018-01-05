FX has slotted premiere dates for season 2 of Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Atlanta, the series premiere of drama Trust and the sixth and final season of praised drama series The Americans.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season (aka Atlanta Season 2) will debut Thursday, March 1 at 10 PM ET/PT; Trust premieres Sunday, March 25 at 10 PM ET/PT and The Americans Season 6 debuts Wednesday, March 28 at 10 PM ET/PT.

In Atlanta Robbin’ Season, two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Creator Donald Glover stars asEarn Marks, a young manager trying to get his cousin’s career off the ground. Brian Tyree Henry is Alfred Miles, a new hot rapper trying to understand the line between real life and street life. Lakeith Lee Stanfield and Zazie Beetz also star. Glover executive produces, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Stephen Glover.

Inspired by actual events, new drama series Trust delves into the trials and triumphs of one of America’s wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. Told over multiple seasons and spanning the twentieth century, the series begins in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, an heir to the Getty oil fortune, by the Italian mafia in Rome. Harris Dickinson, Donald Sutherland, Michael Esper and Hilary Swank star. Trust is created by Simon Beaufoy and executive produced by Danny Boyle, Beaufoy and Christian Colson, with Boyle directing the first three episodes. The show is produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibal Films and Snicket Films Limited.

Created by Joe Weisberg, The Americans is a period drama about the complex marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington D.C. during the Reagan administration. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell star, along with Keidrich Sellati, Noah Emmerich, Brandon J. Dirden and Costa Ronin. Joel Fields, serves as an Executive Producer and Writer. Graham Yost, Chris Long, Stephen Schiff and Mary Rae Thewlis are also Executive Producers, along with Amblin Television heads Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, and Joshua Brand is Consulting Producer. The Americans is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.