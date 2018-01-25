Fusion, a cable network nearing its fifth anniversary, has refreshed its branding as it gets set to expand its footprint in key markets including New York and L.A. via expanded Spectrum carriage.

The new logo and on-air look is designed to fit with those of the network’s sibling digital properties controlled by the Univision-backed Fusion Media Group, among them Gizmodo, Deadspin and Jezebel.

In an email to employees, president Daniel Eilemberg emphasized the network’s evolution since its 2013 launch as a news-focused co-venture between Univision and ABC. “Our new look is a clean break from who we were and more accurately reflects who we are today: a sharp, youth-focused network that is as diverse as our audience,” he wrote.

Fusion announced in December that it would be increasing its footprint on February 28 due to the final integration of Bright House and Time Warner Cable customers into Spectrum following Charter’s acquisition of those companies. The network thus far has been available in roughly 40 million U.S. households. Spectrum’s total footprint is 25 million, making it the No. 2 U.S. cable operator, and it has a dominant position in such top cities as New York and L.A., the country’s top two TV markets.

Here’s the full memo from Eilemberg, and a new on-air promo: