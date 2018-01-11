What does one have to do to get a two-year renewal for their syndicated game show? Funny You Should Ask.

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios today handed just such an order to its daily series hosted by John Kelley. The move will keep the show on the syndie airwaves until at least the 2020-21 season, which will be its fourth. By then, the series will have produced 520 episodes.

Entertainment Studios

“Funny You Should Ask is growing rapidly in all key metrics,” Allen said. “This comedy game show is perfectly positioned for long-term success.”

Executive produced by Scott Satin, the half-hour Funny You Should Ask features a panel of professional stand-up comics who interact with contestants for cash and prizes. The stakes increase in every episode as the game progresses. The strip is cleared in 93% of the country including the top three markets: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Entertainment Studios produces and distributes first-run syndicated TV programming for broadcast stations and has 41 shows on the air. It also owns seven 24-hour HD cable television networks.