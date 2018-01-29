The Tanner-Fuller family is coming back for another go-round. Netflix has renewed hit spinoff series Fuller House for a fourth season, Deadline has confirmed.

Season 4 will pick up with Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) all moving back to San Francisco and, of course, follow Kimmy’s (Andre Barber) pregnancy.

Fuller House also stars Candace Cameron Bure, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy.

The renewal first was reported by TVLine.