Today at TCA following the panel for his new NBC drama series Rise, Jason Katims shed some light on whether there would ever be a reboot of his Emmy-winning series Friday Night Lights or Parenthood in the near future.

“At some point we talked about a Friday Night Lights movie, but that we are not doing,” said Katims. That would have been an interesting evolution of the brand: The original NBC series was inspired by Peter Berg’s 2004 feature, and if there was another feature iteration, it would be based on the 76-episode running series.

In regards to Parenthood, Katims said, “I’d like to revisit it at the right time, but that was a really large cast and it means getting people’s schedules together. But at some point, I’d like to do it.”

When it comes to emotional tear-jerking character drama, Katims arguably set the table for NBC’s This Is Us, however the Rise creator gave props to Dan Fogelman’s series for “clearing the path for shows like Rise. Character-driven shows that have emotional cores about people, they’re not only shows that appeal to me, but viewers as well. They are shows I like to tell.”