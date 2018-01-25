FremantleMedia North America is beefing up its scripted division under new scripted president Dante Di Loreto with three hires. Reid Shane has been named EVP of Production, Jennifer Sherwood has joined as SVP of Scripted Development, and Oliver Jones as Director of Scripted Development.

Shane will oversee all aspects of scripted production for FMNA. He reports to FMNA’s EVP of Scripted Business Operations and Production, Susan Gross.

As SVP Scripted Development, Sherwood will be responsible for developing and pitching original scripted television programming. In addition, she will source international programming to be acquired and translated into the North American marketplace.

Shane joins FMNA from Media Rights Capital where he served as SVP of Television Production, overseeing series such as Ozark and Counterpart. Prior to MRC, Shane served as EVP of Production at Paramount Network TV where he shepherded series such as Frasier, JAG, NCIS, Numbers and Star Trek. Additionally, Shane also served as the co-executive producer on Bad Robot’s Fringe and Almost Human.

Sherwood developed and supervised such HBO longform projects as Game Change, Taking Chance and Temple Grandin. Most recently, Sherwood was with Silk Road Productions where she was a Partner Producer and served as a consulting producer on the Netflix series, Anne With An E.

Jones moves to FMNA from The Weinstein C. where he served as Manager of Development. There he worked on series such as Guantanamo, The Romanoffs, Waco, Six, Yellowstone and focused on their UK slate including Les Miserables, The City & the City and Fearless. Previously, Jones was with Imagine Television, where he worked on series such as Empire, 24: Legacy, Shots Fired and Genius. He also worked in the UK for World Productions.

FremantleMedia North America has one homegrown scripted series currently on the air, Starz’s American Gods. The company also is behind the upcoming History six-episode limited series, The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to be expanding our team with these three industry veterans,” said Dante Di Loreto, President of Scripted Entertainment, FremantleMedia North America. “At FMNA we have a clear and defined vision. Building on the success of American Gods and our global series The Young Pope, Hard Sun, as well as the upcoming Picnic at Hanging Rock and My Brilliant Friend, we strive to align ourselves with the very best creative talent.”