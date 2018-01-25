FremantleMedia is moving out of the kids’ and family space after selling its children’s division to Canadian firm Boat Rocker. The move will see the Toronto-based firm acquire FremantleMedia’s Kids & Family Entertainment division, the unit behind series such as Danger Mouse.

FremantleMedia Kids and Family Entertainment was established in 2010 and has a portfolio of more than 45 brands consisting of over 150 series and 800 hours of programming. The unit will become part of Boat Rocker Media’s global distribution arm, Boat Rocker Rights, which is run by President Jon Rutherford. In addition to Danger Mouse, which is currently in its second series with the BBC, the unit includes shows such as Bitz and Bob, also with the BBC, live-action sketch comedy The Who Was? Show with Netflix and Penguin Young Readers; and animated comedy Tasty Tales of the Food Truckers with Shellhut Media.

“We are incredibly excited that today, Boat Rocker solidifies its place as a leading global provider of truly original kids and family content,” said Michel Pratte, CRO of Boat Rocker Media, who oversees Boat Rocker Rights, Brands, Ventures and Digital. “This expansion is the perfect complement to Boat Rocker’s curated group of kids & family companies, including Jam Filled Animation Studios with over 450 2D and 3D animators, Radical Sheep as well as our investments and production partnerships with the breakout studio Industrial Brothers and innovative start up Marco Polo Learning.”

The move will see FremantleMedia now concentrate on its core genres of scripted drama and entertainment. Sangeeta Desai, Group COO and CEO of Emerging Markets, FremantleMedia, said: “We are incredibly proud of the business we’ve built and the amazing characters we have brought to families around the world. We are thrilled that the business will continue to grow and develop under Boat Rocker.”