Freida Pinto and Tony-winning Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. are set to star in Only, written and directed by Takashi Doscher. The film follows Eva (Pinto), who might be the only woman left on Earth. After a mysterious plague threatens to kill every female on the planet, the lives and relationship of a young couple, Eva and Will (Odom Jr.), are put to the ultimate test as they try to survive the disease and the dangerous people who want to hunt her down.

The Walking Dead‘s Chandler Riggs and Jayson Warner Smith co-star.

Tadmor will fully finance and produce the project. Eyal Rimmon and Gabrielle Pickle will produce, while Gideon Tadmor and Jim Kaufman will serve as executive producers. Racheli Sternberg and Craig Miller are co-producing.

Pinto recently starred alongside Idris Elba in John Ridley’s Showtime miniseries Guerrilla and will next be seen Andy Serkis’ Jungle Book for Warner Bros. as well as the indie film, Love Sonia.

Odom, Jr. appeared opposite Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench in Fox’s Murder On The Orient Express and is one of the stars of the forthcoming feature directorial debut of pop music sensation Sia.

Pinto and Odom Jr. are repped by CAA and Doscher is repped by UTA.

In addition to Only, Tadmor’s upcoming slate includes Summer ’03 starring Joey King, Andrea Savage, Paul Scheer, and June Squibb.