EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media has secured the North American rights to the paranormal-themed documentary, Demon House, which will play in select theaters nationwide before its digital release March 16. It’s written, produced and directed by Zak Bagans, the host of Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures.

The film chronicles happens when Bagans and his crew, after buying the haunted home in Indiana over the phone, sight unseen, are unprepared for the demonic forces that await them at the location referred to as the “portal to Hell.” The doc is produced by Joseph Taglieri and Mike Dorsey, and was co-produced by Jay Wasley.

Freestyle’s Dan Fisher negotiated the deal for the film with Alec Shankman of Abrams Artists Agency.