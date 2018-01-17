ABC comedy executive Lynn Barrie is moving to corporate sibling Freeform as SVP of Original Programming and Development.

Barrie will oversee the development of scripted drama and comedy series for Freeform, reporting to Karey Burke, EVP, Programming and Development. She will fill the void left by the August departure of Simran Sethi, SVP of Scripted Development, who went to Netflix.

In her most recent position with ABC as VP of comedy development, Barrie oversaw the development and production of scripted comedies including Speechless and The Goldbergs. She was in contention for the head of comedy position at the network following the departure of Samie Kim Falvey. Previously, Barrie served as SVP Current Programming, ABC Entertainment Group, where she oversaw the production of all scripted dramas and comedies, including The Middle, Modern Family and Happy Endings.

She began her career at 20th Century Fox TV in 2001 as manager, Creative Affairs, and promoted to director, Creative Affairs in 2002. There she covered live-action and animated series, including Reba, Greg the Bunny, How I Met Your Mother, American Dad and Arrested Development. In 2005 she was named vice president, Comedy Development & Creative Affairs, where she oversaw the development of Modern Family and Better Off Ted.

“I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing to admit and I can think of no one better to lead us into the next phase of our growth here at Freeform,” Burke said. “She is universally admired as a great creative partner to writers and as a champion for bold ideas. Her integrity, honesty and instincts have won her a wide following and we are delighted to have her here as one of our own.”