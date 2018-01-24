Freeform has put in development an hourlong retirement community drama from Benny and Rafi Fine’s Fine Brothers Entertainment and writer Lindsey Rosin (NBC’s Cruel Intentions).

Freeform

Written by Rosin, the untitled project is set in a vibrant retirement community in Athens, GA. It follows a core cast of elder characters through their life in present day 2018 as well as flashing back in time to tell stories about their past. The first season’s flashbacks will be set in the 1960s, when the elders were in their 20s, the same age as some of their present day grandchildren.

Benny and Rafi Fine will executive produce via their FBE banner.

Retirement homes are the hottest settings for comedy series this broadcast development season with two pilots, NBC’s Guess Who Died and Fox’s Cool Kids, as well as CBS’ script Assisted Living.

FBE recently released its first feature film F*&% the Prom. On the television side, the company’s credits include series for Nickelodeon, TruTV, YouTube Red, in addition to producing Freeform’s Superfan Suite specials for Pretty Little Liars and Shadowhunters.

Rosin co-wrote and co-executive produced the Cruel Intentions TV sequel, which was ordered to pilot at NBC but ultimately did not move forward. Along with Jordan Ross, she also was behind Cruel Intentions: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Early in her TV career, she developed projects for networks such as Freeform’s predecessor ABC Family and MTV.

FBE is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Rosin is with Underground.