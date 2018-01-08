When asked backstage tonight whether the progress the entertainment industry has made in the #MeToo era would ever fall back, Golden Globe Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, lead actress winner Frances McDormand put the question back to a reporter, “Well, what do you think?”

“There’s no going back,” asserted McDormand who took home her first solo Golden Globe win tonight, “Just go forwards.”

James Franco, who won best actor for comedy/musical film for The Disaster Artist, even remarked that when he ran into McDormand in the photo room, she exclaimed, “What a night to be in that room!” Oprah Winfrey said it all.

In its box office performance, Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards has won over audiences in both blue and red states. However, such division wasn’t on director-writer Martin McDonagh’s mind when he wrote it. “I didn’t want to treat any of the characters in the film as completely the hero or the villain. The people in it are highly questionable and immoral. Even [McDormand’s Mildred], I didn’t want to make her flawless.”

Three Billboards follows a single mother Mildred who to protest against the cops in her small Missouri town who haven’t solved her daughter’s murder, takes out her protest against them with three bright orange billboards. Chaos ensues from there.