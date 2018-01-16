Page Six TV, a freshman daily show that has quickly asserted itself as a syndicated hit, has been renewed by Fox Television Stations through the 2018-2019 season.

The show, which offers a pop-culture mix tied into the New York Post‘s gossip column, is produced by Endemol Shine North America and distributed by Twentieth Television. Launched in September, it is cleared in more than 98% of the country for its first season. It is shown on 16 Fox stations, including in key markets such as New York, L.A. and Chicago.

“Page Six TV fits our strategy and has shown great promise over its first few months,” said Frank Cicha, SVP of Programming for Fox’s station group and Ken Lawson, SVP & General Sales Manager for Broadcast Syndication at Twentieth Television. “We expect growth this year, and certainly in Year Two as well.”

The September 18 debut of the show recorded the highest rating of a nationally syndicated entertainment newsmagazine in a decade, according to Fox. Averaging 4 million weekly viewers this season, it has grown 14% from October to November in households. Among Adults 25-54, Page Six TV is the top new first-run series, tying fellow newcomer Daily Mail TV, and is the second-youngest skewing magazine, right behind TMZ, Fox said.

“In an extremely competitive marketplace, we are thrilled that Page Six TV is resonating for our stations by delivering a younger, more dynamic, and completely ‘inside’ take on celebrity gossip,” Lawson added.