Mark Silverman, a veteran media exec who has been serving as president of the Big Ten Network, a joint venture between Fox Sports and the Big Ten Conference, is joining Fox Sports as president of national networks.

Effective on Tuesday, Silverman will oversee all programming, production, marketing, and digital for Fox, FS1 and FS2 live events and studio shows. He also will retain his current responsibilities at BTN.

“Mark is an excellent, creative executive who has been in the Fox Sports family for over 11 years with great success,” said Eric Shanks, president and executive producer of Fox Sports. “We couldn’t be more thrilled he has chosen to take this new role on our team.”

Big Ten Network

At the Big Ten Network, which launched in 2007, Silverman grew reach to more than 60 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as well as the rollout of digital media offerings such as BTN2Go and BTN Plus. BTN has earned two Emmy nominations for The Journey: Big Ten Basketball and an Edward R. Murrow Award for video sports reporting.

“Mark’s been a creative and trusted leader at BTN for more than a decade,” said Jim Delany, Commissioner, Big Ten Conference. “I have no doubt that Fox Sports’ national networks will all benefit as a result of Mark’s special combination of executive skills. We look forward to continue to work with him in this new role.”

Silverman began his media career at Disney, where he held a number of executive positions during his 13-year tenure, principally in the TV and movie studio. Prior to joining BTN, Silverman served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the ABC Cable Networks Group. Silverman also previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, ABC Family Channel.

“I have greatly enjoyed leading BTN for the past 11 years,” said Silverman. “I now look forward to joining the Fox Sports leadership team and working with some of the top brands and executives in the industry.”