It looks like Fox is nearing a deal to take over NFL’s .

CBS and NBC recently housed Thursday Night Football for the last two seasons, but they were outbid by Fox by $45 million per game, according to Bloomberg. CBS and NBC paid a combined $900 million for a previous two-year deal — a deal that ended at the end of the regular season. The Sports Business Daily also reported that an announcement could be made as soon as Wednesday which hints that Fox might be sharing rights with the NFL Network.

Fox bid for Thursday Night Football leans into its emphasis on sports and news for the remaining assets that are not included in the planned $52.4 billion sale to the Walt Disney Co. They include Fox Broadcasting Co. and national sports network FS1 and FS2.