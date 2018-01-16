Fox News Channel has set a seven-part documentary-style series about the events surrounding the impeachment of President Clinton. The hourlong series, Scandalous, will debut Sunday, January 21 and air seven consecutive weeks at 8 PM on the 20th anniversary of the events that led to Clinton becoming the second U.S. president to ever be impeached.

Among the talking heads for the series who became household names with investigation and trial: former Independent Counsels Kenneth Starr, Robert Fiske Jr. and Robert Ray; former members of the Office of Independent Counsel Bob Bittman, Sol Wisenberg, Julie Myers Wood and Stephen Bates; senators Joe Lieberman and Lindsey Graham; Susan McDougal, who served prison time for contempt and fraud related to the Whitewater controversy; and Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded her conversations with Monica Lewinsky about the latter’s relationship with Clinton.

The series’ first episode will examine the investigation by the Office of the Independent Counsel. Bruce McGill is narrating, and the series will feature archival footage and records, and never-before seen photos.

Impeachment seems to be a popular theme these days, with a Special Counsel appointed to investigate ties between Russia and the campaign that made Donald Trump president.

A year ago, Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions optioned rights to Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President to develop as Season 4 of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology series.

In September, History gave the green light to The Breach: Inside The Impeachment of Bill Clinton, a six-part scripted drama series from R.J. Cutler based on Peter Baker’s bestseller. FremantleMedia North America is producing that one in association with A+E Studios.