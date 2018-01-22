Fox News Channel won the cable news race on Saturday, aka Government Shutdown Day, aka Women’s March Day.

In total day, FNC averaged 1.407 million in total viewers and 309,000 in the 25-54 demo.

CNN clocked 913K from 6 AM to 6 AM, while MSNBC averaged 812K.

In the news demo, ages 25-54, FNC averaged 309K viewers. CNN nipped at its heels with 308K and MSNBC trailed with 185K.

FNC’s total-day win included a 10-noon win for the launch of Cavuto Live; the Neil Cavuto hosted hour brought 2.109M viewers; 419K of them in the news demo. Same two hours, CNN averaged 1.67M viewers; 380K in the demo. MSNBC, meanwhile, pulled in 1.591M total viewers; 348K in the news demo,

FNC also dominated primetime, logging 2.123 million total viewers; 411K of them in the demo. CNN averaged an overall crowd of 990K in primetime; 313K in the news demo. MSNBC posted 892K total viewers; 163K in the key age bracket.