21st Century Fox Global Inclusion has announced the participants in its seventh annual Fox Writers Lab. The program takes eight writers through an immersive four-month curriculum that strengthens the pipeline of original storytellers on Fox television shows.

This year’s Fox Writers Lab participants and their representatives are: Anthony Florez; Felicia Hilario (Abrams Artists Agency); Milton Liu (Jeremy Tenser Limited); Jenny Deiker Restivo (Artillery Creative; The Gersh Agency); Aiah Samba (Stories International); Elizabeth Stamp; Jai Tiggett (Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers)and Tesia Walker (see group photo above).

The writers will receive feedback and guidance on their scripts through interactive “master classes” and will engage in guest speaker sessions with experienced writers, showrunners and directors. They also will be coached by Joe Rogers at Executive Reboot LLC, and receive mentoring from executives at Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox 21, FX and 20th Century Fox Television. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive priority staffing meetings for the established Fox Writers Lab Staff Writer position on Fox entertainment productions.

In addition, at the program’s conclusion, one finalist will be named the 2018 Fox Writers Lab Fellow. The Fellow will be awarded either a purchase and development deal on his/her original script or a “first-look” deal from Fox Broadcasting Company or any of its affiliated entities; one-on-one creative meetings with network and other Fox entertainment business heads, as well as senior cross-divisional current and development executives; and priority staffing efforts across Fox entertainment properties.

All lab participants will receive staffing meetings for current Fox entertainment series and a first-look agreement to option their original and new scripts.

Notable Fox Writers Lab alumni include Lena Waithe, Emmy-winning writer of Master of None and creator, executive producer and writer of The Chi; Ed Gonzalez, co-writer of feature film All Eyes on Me; Cindy Fang, staff writer on Rush Hour and Fresh Off the Boat; JaSheika James and JaNeika James, executive story editors on Empire; and Ester Lou Weithers, staff writer on Empire and Pitch.