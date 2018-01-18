Fox 2000 has promoted Nikki Ramey to VP Production and Molly Saffron to director of development, elevating the pair who have been at the 20th Century Fox film label for almost six years.

Ramey, who joined as an assistant after working for Catherine Hardwicke, most recently worked on The Mountain Between Us, Joy and The Longest Ride. She is currently developing News of the World from Playtone and Gail Mutrux, the Veronica Roth adaptation Inertia and the Working Title romcom Happiness for Humans.

Saffron, previously at WME, worked on Hidden Figures which scored a Best Picture Oscar nomination last year. She is now working on Greg Berlanti’s upcoming Love, Simon, The Hate U Give, the John Green adaptation Turtles All the Way Down and the Ted Melfi-helmed Fruit Loops.

“It is my pleasure to elevate these hardworking executives as they continue to grow their portfolios here at Fox 2000,” label president Elizabeth Gabler said. “It is inspiring to see the work they’ve already accomplished and I’m excited for their future here.”