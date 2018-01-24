ABC has picked up two drama pilots from sister studio ABC Studios, the magic-themed For Love, from writer Michael Cooney and producer Kim Moses, and mystery thriller Salvage, from For the People showrunner Don Todd.

Written by Cooney, For Love centers on Hope Castille. Five years ago, her fiancé was killed. This morning she received a phone call from him. An epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present day New Orleans. Cooney and Moses executive produce.

This is the duo’s third project at ABC. The previous two, both exec produced by Moses and her late producing partner Ian Sander, include Runner, which also went to pilot, and soap Power.

Written and executive produced by Todd, Salvage centers on ex-cop Jimmy Hill who just wants to be left alone after moving back home in rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents, and his own father.

Salvage is part of an overall deal Todd has at ABC Studios. Under the pact, he serves as executive producer/showrunner on the new ABC/Shondaland legal drama series, For The People, working alongside creator/executive producer Paul William Davies. He also co-created and executive produced the ABC comedy series Samantha Who?