Shelter PR partners Cara & Christine Tripicchio and Marla Farrell have hired Focus Features veteran Jerry Rojas to be Executive Vice President of the company’s Awards and Events Division. This comes after the agency established a Film and Television Division with their first executive hire from Paramount Pictures, Alicia Wyld Ramirez.

Rojas, who starts this month in Shelter’s LA offices, had been Senior Director of Awards & Events at Focus. He most recently worked on the campaigns for Victoria and Abdul, Darkest Hour and Phantom Thread, as well as Loving, Nocturnal Animals, The Theory of Everything, Dallas Buyers Club, Milk, Moonrise Kingdom, The Kids Are All Right, Beginners, Burn After Reading and Atonement. Before that he worked Film Independent as part of the Sponsorship team for the Spirit Awards and at the Los Angeles Film Festival, among other duties.

“I’ve long admired Cara, Christine and Marla for their exemplary commitment to their clients, their strategic thinking, passion for the business and their keen understanding of how to effectively push the boundaries, beyond traditional PR,” Rojas said. “I look forward to working with them and alongside Alicia as we expand into new territories together.”

Said the Shelter partners in a joint statement: “Jerry is a dynamic, creative, and passionate executive — the perfect person to grow our Awards and Events department. With his strong industry relationships, he is tapped into the changing landscape in entertainment and in the culture. He understands how powerful it can be to marry events with word-of-mouth, community-building, and social media.”