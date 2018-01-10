Max Winkler’s latest pic Flower addresses the very serious topic child predation with an irreverent hand — and the new trailer perfectly illustrates that.

Zoey Deutch stars as Erica, an R-rated fast-talking Juno-meets-Gilmore Girls-esque 17-year-old who is as feisty as she is quick-witted. In the video above, we see her and her mom (Kathryn Hahn) welcome her new boyfriend’s (Tim Heidecker) mentally unbalanced son Luke (Joey Morgan) from rehab to live with the family.

As a result, her world is turned upside down and she is overwhelmed with change. With Luke and her sidekicks Kala (Dylan Gelula) and Claudine (Maya Eshet) in tow, Erica acts out by exposing that high-school teacher Will (Adam Scott) is an alleged child molester. The results are perilous and their teenage kicks become a catalyst for growing up in unexpected and unpredictable ways.

Winkler directed the dark comedy from a script he co-wrote with Matt Spicer (Ingrid Goes West) and Alex McAulay, who also created the story.