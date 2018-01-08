EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of tonight’s Season 1 finale, MTV has renewed its breakout new series Floribama Shore for a second season with a 20-episode order to premiere this summer.

Floribama Shore — an extension to MTV’s blockbuster Shore franchise from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano — has been a strong ratings performer for the network. It is pacing as the number one original cable series in its Monday 10 PM time period and was MTV’s highest rated new series premiere in over three years. The current season is averaging a 1.43 rating in Live + 3 among adults P18-34 and has helped MTV notch two consecutive quarters of year-to-year ratings growth.

Additionally, Floribama Shore quickly entered pop culture, landing a spoof on Saturday Night Live only weeks into its run. And its premiere was used by MTV to announce the return of Jersey Shore with a new installment, Jersey Shore Family Vacation,

Set in the Florida Panhandle along the beach that stretches all the way to Alabama, MTV Floribama Shore is the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer.

In tonight’s season finale, “Cuddle Puddle,” the housemates invite their parents to join them at the beach and things get surprisingly out of control. Later, the gang looks back at the summer.

Floribama Shore hails from Salsano and her 495 Productions, which is owned by FremantleMedia, via her overall deal with Viacom. Salsano and Drew Tappon serve as executive producers.