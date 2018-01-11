An hour-long Flight of the Conchords comedy special is set for May on HBO.

Toplined by musical comedians Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement and to be taped before a live sold-out audience during their United Kingdom tour, the special will feature the duo performing their classics and new original songs from their “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.”

New Zealanders McKenzie and Clement debuted on HBO in 2005 in comedy series One-Night Stand, returning to the network in 2007 for the debut season of the series Flight of the Conchords, which followed fictionalized versions of their lives in New York City. The show was praised by critics and beloved by fans, turning the cult favorites into an international sensation. Flight of the Conchords earned ten Emmy nominations over its two-season run on HBO, while their album “The Distant Future” won Best Comedy Album at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

The comedy special will be directed by Hamish Hamilton. Executive producers are Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie, and Mike Martinovich.