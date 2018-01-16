Warner Bros has just entered into negotiations with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to direct Flashpoint, the studio’s DC stand-alone movie centered on The Flash. Ezra Miler stars as the speedy one after playing the role in last summer’s franchise mashup Justice League.

The potential tie-up signals a comedic bent to the latest superhero pic from DC and Warners. The pair, who know a thing or two about the genre having penned Sony/Marvel’s franchise reboot Spider-Man: Homecoming, are known for writing big comedies like Horrible Bosses and Vacation, also Warner Bros pics. They also directed Vacation, and just directed Warners’ Game Night which releases later this year.

If the deal makes they will take on a script by Joby Harold, who did a page one rewrite baking in the comedic elements. He also incorporated elements of Flashpoint, a DCU comics arc dealing with an alternate universe.

Rick Famuyiwa had been set as director of the Flash stand-alone before exiting in October 2016 due to creative differences. Seth Grahame-Smith had been attached before that.

Variety was first to report the new talks.