Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to the western thriller Five Fingers For Marseilles. Uncork’d will release the film theatrically in September, 2018, with a winter 2018 home video release.

Five Fingers For Marseilles is the story of young men (the ‘Five Fingers’) who stand up to brutal police oppression in Marseilles. One of them, Tau, kills two policemen, and is sentenced to 20 years in prison. When he gets out, the embitted “Lion of Marseilles” discovers his grown comrades are now in prominent positions in the town. But there’s also a vicious new threat afoot, and so Tau must reform the Five Fingers and take on old allies and new enemies.

The film made its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and went on to screen at Fantastic Fest, BFI London Film Festival, and the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival. Uncork’d Entertainment President Keith Leopard negotiated the deal with XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin and producer Asger Hussain.

Five Fingers For Marseilles is the feature directorial debut of Michael Matthews and feature screenwriting debut of Sean Drummond. The duo (collectively known as Be Phat Motel) also produced the film.