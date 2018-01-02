A new series chronicling the rise of modern-day dance fitness guru Caleb Marshall, known to his fans as The Fitness Marshall, debuts January 9 on Verizon’s go90 video app. Verizon and series producer DanceOn released a trailer today to promote the series, Life of a Fitness Pop Star, which follows Marshall’s journey from the Midwest to Los Angeles in his quest to build a “cardio empire.”

Think of Marshall as sort of a modern-day Richard Simmons — a buff, energetic and adorably quirky workout instructor who choreographs fitness routines to popular songs.

A self-described “awkward kid” from Marion, IN, Marshall turned to dance as way to gain acceptance. He began to teach cardio hip-hop fitness classes as an outlet while studying film production at Indiana University.

Upon graduation, Marshall combined his passion for choreography and dance with his passion for video production in launching the Fitness Marshall YouTube channel.

In less than a year, The Fitness Marshall attracted 100,000 subscribers and wider notice. The channel got a major boost in 2016 when Meghan Trainer tweeted his workout to her hit song, “Me Too,” bringing some 8.7 million viewers. Marshall’s YouTube channel now boasts more than 1 million subscribers, and Marshall performs to sold-out Cardio Concerts across the country.

Marshall works closely with his manager/boyfriend Cameron Moody and DanceOn, the digital music entertainment brand founded by Madonna, Amanda Taylor, Guy Oseary and Allen Debevoise.

Here’s the trailer: