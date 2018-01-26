Controversial cryptocurrency Bitcoin has just started making mainstream headlines so it’s no surprise that the first TV drama to funded by crypto-currency has just been commissioned. UK-based platform LiveTree Adept is launching six-part action-drama Children of Satoshi funded by the sale of digital tokens.

The platform has partnered with production company The 21 Million Project to launch the series, which is set in the the world of cryptography and espionage. It will start selling digital coins to fund the series at the end of January and will start pre-production on February 5.

The pilot will be available to view on LiveTree Adept’s new channel, Blossom TV, later this year.

The series will focus on the rise of cryptocurrencies, and the lengths to which governments and the ‘1%’ will go to stop this dangerously democratic phenomenon. Isabel Anderton (Augustina) will direct the series, which has a budget of $1.4M per episode, with Tibo Travers (Happy Hour) series producing. The screenplay is written by David Lofts and John Stahl.

Music producer Youth, who was previously in Killing Joke is the music supervisor with pop star Imogen Heap providing original music for season one.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is decentralized, meaning no government controls it. It is based on blockchain technology, and new bitcoin can be created by a process called mining, wherein complex mathematical formulas are solved by machines. Bitcoin is sold via online exchanges, which serve the role that banks would with traditional money.

David Lofts, creative director at The 21 Million Project and executive producer of Children of Satoshi, said: “We have long had a vision of making films that walk the talk in terms of diversity, fairness, supporting emerging talent and nurturing creativity. We’ve pretty much had to invent our own system to achieve that. The current industry model rips off artists, writers and crews, with people like Harvey Weinstein walking off with the lion’s share of the money, along with permission to do whatever the hell they like. Livetree Adept is the perfect platform for us to showcase our work. We share a mission to create a fairer, more democratic world for content creators worldwide.’

Ashley Turing, CEO of Livetree Adept, added: “Livetree Adept’s mission is to harness the power of the blockchain to create premium film and TV content — in other words, content of the calibre of Children of Satoshi. As we enter into our next fundraising round, this partnership with The 21 Million Project proves that the revolution in content creation and distribution is already here, is already happening and is going to rewrite the rules of the entertainment industry.”