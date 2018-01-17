Those who consider the Donald Trump administration a reality show might get themselves a companion program. Endeavor Content has acquired rights to Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House with an eye on turning it into a TV series. No network is attached.

Wolff, who made the news and talk shows rounds to plug the presidential tell-all, is set as executive producer, and Michael Jackson, the UK TV veteran who now runs London-based Two Cities Television, will produce.

The book — as you might have heard — has generated no small amount of controversy and consternation, which has driven sales into the millions. Published four days early on January 5 after cable news leeched on to its tantalizing themes, especially the wild quotes by White House banishee Steve Bannon, the book immediately was chastised by the administration. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Trump was “furious and disgusted” about Bannon’s remarks in it, and the former CEO of his campaign later walked them back. But the feud was — and is — on.

Published by Henry Holt, Fire and Fury is far and away the best-selling book in the world at the moment. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the TV series news today.