Flouting a cease-and-desist order from President Donald Trump’s lawyers, publisher Henry Holt & Co. has moved the publication date of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House from next week to tomorrow.

Says author Wolff: “Thank you, Mr. President.”

Henry Holt and Co.

“Due to unprecedented demand,” Holt said in a statement, “we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of ‘Fire and Fury,’ by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale date of Tuesday, January 9.”

The move comes just hours after lawyers for Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to Wolff and Holt, claiming libel and breach of confidentiality, among other things.

“Here we go,” tweeted Wolff. “You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 4, 2018

At a White House press conference today, Sarah Sanders declined to confirm that Trump would follow through with his threats to take the publisher and author to court to stop future publication.

Looks like he won’t get the chance anyway. The publication move now seems to have been inevitable, a date change that not only halts further cease-and-desist talk but also takes full advantage of the book’s near-continuous cable news coverage since yesterday.

Sanders was even asked by a reporter today if the president’s legal threats might actually help book sales. She dismissed the notion, blaming the press instead for all the fuss — a fuss now certain to increase tomorrow morning.