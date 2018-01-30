EXCLUSIVE: Marijuana-smoking nuns are heading to Berlin with Fabien Westerhoff’s Film Constellation boarding global sales and co-financing Rob Ryan’s documentary Breaking Habits.

Currently in production,the film follows Christine Meeusen, a corporate exec-turned-cannabis-farmer who found her calling in medicinal marijuana. It tells how Meeusen, betrayed by a bigamist husband after 17 years, fled penniless with her three young children and discovered the lucrative business of cannabis farming. She adopted the persona of a nun called Sister Kate and founded Sisters of the Valley, a California business that makes and sells medicinal cannabis products.

However, Meeusen’s firm, which broke big on social commerce site Etsy, has faced a number of challenges over the years including run-ins with the county sheriff and black-market thieves playing a role as well as threats from local drug cartels and the California state Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation.

London-based Film Constellation will show the first footage of the feature doc, which is produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter’s Salon Pictures, to buyers at the EFM next month.

The doc was written and directed by Ryan, who previously directed feature-length BBC Two doc Sprint, about five sprinters on their journey to the Beijing and London Olympic games. Taussig and Van Carter are producing. Ian Berg and Christopher J Reynolds are exec producers.

Former HanWay and WestEnd exec Westerhoff, who launched Film Constellation in 2016, said: “Sister Kate is a feminist, a rebel, a trailblazing business woman, and most likely the most talked about nun in the world. We can’t wait to share her inspiring story with an audience worldwide.”