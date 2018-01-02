The new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the final installment of the softcore erotic phenomenon that invaded pop culture, gives us a generous look at all the soapy, sultry drama that we can expect from Universal’s adaptation of E L James’ mega-selling book series.

Universal Pictures

The trailer doesn’t give us anything we haven’t seen in the previous trailers. We see Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) continue their wealthy, hedonistic adventures whilst experimenting in the world of BDSM. We also see Anastasia get a little bit more aggressive in terms of marking her territory, and the movie even manages to shoehorn in a car chase from a gun-toting bad guy. But the biggest reveal is at the end, when we find out that Anastasia has gone preggers — gasp!

The conclusion of the wildly popular franchise continues the melodrama between the newly married Christian and Anastasia. In the trailer, we see them enjoy their luxurious wealth while continuing to explore their suitable-for-mainstream dom-sub relationship. All the while, Anastasia seems to have gone from a shy, clumsy girl to a confident and aggressive woman who knows what she wants. But all is interrupted when familiar faces from both their pasts come to disrupt their life of luxury and his red room spanking.

Directed by James Foley from a screenplay by by Niall Leonard, the film also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Kim Basinger, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora and Luke Grimes. The previous two installments grossed nearly $950 million globally. Fifty Shades Freed opens in theaters on Valentine’s Day.