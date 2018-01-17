Legendary Entertainment has acquired worldwide film and graphic novel rights to Ferryman, a trilogy of young-adult novels by Scottish teacher-turned-author Claire McFall. The idea is to create a franchise.

The book series is a modern retelling of the ancient Greek myth of Charon, the ferryman of Hades who transports souls to the underworld. It tells the story of Dylan, a young girl who emerges from the debris of a train crash on an empty Scottish hillside. Believing herself to be the only survivor, she learns instead that she is the only fatality – and is trapped in a dangerous limbo. Dylan eventually meets a mysterious boy named Tristan, her “ferryman,” sent to guide her through the wasteland and into the afterlife. They fall in love, with perilous consequences.

The first book was published in the UK by Templar in 2013 but became a breakout in China as that country’s bestselling e-book of 2016, with more than 1 million copies sold across all platforms. McFall, a part-time high school English teacher, has become an unlikely celebrity in the Middle Kingdom.

The second novel in the series, Trespassers, was published in the UK by Floris and in China by Beijing White Horse Time in September 2017 and also stormed the bestseller charts. The untitled final installment is due to be released in 2019.

Legendary struck the deal with Marc Simonsson at Soloson Media on behalf of Ben Illis at The BIA.